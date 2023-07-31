10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.57

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 134140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,595 shares of company stock worth $6,235,523 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

