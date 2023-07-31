1,118 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.76. 383,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.39. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

