117,279 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Banco Santander comprises 0.1% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.7 %

Banco Santander Profile

SAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.01. 4,000,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,456. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

