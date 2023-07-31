12,102 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 201,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

