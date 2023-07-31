1,297 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.81. 1,598,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day moving average is $270.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

