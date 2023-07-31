1,416 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.10. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.50.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.