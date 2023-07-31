17,278 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 28,916,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,041,465. The company has a market cap of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.