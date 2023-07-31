1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Major Shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. Buys 94,200 Shares

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,724.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,699,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,973.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Risk, Llc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 48,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 80,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 147,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 63,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,490.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 102,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 443,413 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,984.99.

1847 Stock Up 10.8 %

EFSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 574,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1847

1847 ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 453.02%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

