18,637 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,925,043,000. Best Buy comprises approximately 3.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.43. 772,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

