18,980 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 349,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,106. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.