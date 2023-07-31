216,845 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 616,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,201,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 174,420 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE remained flat at $24.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Featured Articles

