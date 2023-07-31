26,944 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.78. 6,055,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

