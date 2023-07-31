3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 765,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

