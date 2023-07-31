4,097 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,987. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

