520 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.59 and a 200-day moving average of $390.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

