Aaron J. Alter Sells 3,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hawaiian Price Performance
NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.59. 1,386,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.39.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hawaiian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.20.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.