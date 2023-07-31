Aaron J. Alter Sells 3,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.59. 1,386,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

