Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00-1.40 EPS.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.76.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 431,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,646. The firm has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

