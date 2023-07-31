Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.76.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 431,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,646. The firm has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

