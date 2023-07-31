Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Sells $5,688,000.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

ABT stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

