AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.52. 1,727,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

