AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.35 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.43. 749,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

