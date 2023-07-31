abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

ABD traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 268 ($3.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,391. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 243 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 303 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.59 million, a P/E ratio of -346.15 and a beta of 0.62.

About abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

