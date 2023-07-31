abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
ABD traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 268 ($3.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,391. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 243 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 303 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.59 million, a P/E ratio of -346.15 and a beta of 0.62.
About abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.