Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $70.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

ASO opened at $58.70 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

