Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,720. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.44 and a 200 day moving average of $287.04. The company has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.