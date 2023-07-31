Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $227,011.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001990 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003026 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

