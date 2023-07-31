adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 462.88 and a beta of 1.08.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

See Also

