Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,859,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 491.61, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.