Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $29.93 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.40. 5,585,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,903. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

