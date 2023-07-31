Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $42.64 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,883. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

