Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 277.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. 3,587,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,598. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

