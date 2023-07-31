Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,263 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nokia Oyj worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,354,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

