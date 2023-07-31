Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 247,609 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6,483.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,609 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $93.19. 921,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

