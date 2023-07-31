Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Visa by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 547,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,347. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

