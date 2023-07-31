Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

NYSE TMO traded down $14.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $547.33. 1,133,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

