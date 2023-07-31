AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 77,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,981. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AECOM by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.