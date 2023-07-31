aelf Reaches Market Cap of $176.25 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $176.25 million and $6.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002425 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,775,905 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

