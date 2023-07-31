Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Aemetis Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 112,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,989. The stock has a market cap of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

