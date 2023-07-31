AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,866,000 after buying an additional 283,101 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AerCap

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

