AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.50

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 611654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.