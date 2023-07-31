Aergo Price Hits $0.11 (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $48.75 million and $3.92 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Aergo
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aergo Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
