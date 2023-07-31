Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
