AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MITT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:MITT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 40,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,804. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
