AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCN opened at $25.54 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.6482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.