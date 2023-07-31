Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

