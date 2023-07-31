Aion (AION) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $4,255.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00229140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00023082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

