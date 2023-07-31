Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

Align Technology stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $381.25. 146,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

