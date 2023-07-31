Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.63.

Shares of ALGN opened at $381.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

