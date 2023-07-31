Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alithya Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alithya Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

