AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 465,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,544,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 645,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.71. 719,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

