AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 4,785 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3,828.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 402,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 52.7% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 36.1% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

